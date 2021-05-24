MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Sells $153,422.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $153,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,627.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MAX stock opened at $39.04 on Monday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -278.86.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth $2,434,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $2,607,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAX shares. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.