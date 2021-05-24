MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MEDNAX’s shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. The company's American Anesthesiology divestiture should help it reduce its risk profile and streamline its operations as well. It divested its Radiology Solutions medical group in December 2020 to focus on its core business. The company's revenues have been benefiting from inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions and strong segmental performances. The company continues to expand its telemedicine services. The company has undertaken several initiatives to control costs such as temporary salary reductions and furloughing employees. Its first-quarter earnings beat estimates on lower expenses. The company’s high-debt level remains a concern. Lower ROE reflects the company's inefficiency in using its shareholders’ funds.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.16.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,912 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter worth $2,561,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

