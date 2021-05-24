Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Medpace by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 71.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,976 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Medpace by 4.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $164.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.95 and a 200 day moving average of $150.91.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.30, for a total transaction of $3,160,298.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,407,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

