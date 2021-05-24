Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $3.13 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 439.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 65,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 170,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,110,057. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $235.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

