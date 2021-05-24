Mengis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $211.84. The stock had a trading volume of 259,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,308,967. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $196.70 and a one year high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.10. The company has a market cap of $573.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

