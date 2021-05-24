MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,137 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $105,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,367.12 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $783.01 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,409.92 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,510.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,603.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

