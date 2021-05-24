Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,495 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.