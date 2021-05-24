Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,727 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after purchasing an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,493,000 after purchasing an additional 295,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,562,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO opened at $77.20 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.