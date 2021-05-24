Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,482 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

NYSE:MDT opened at $127.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

