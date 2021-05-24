Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $222.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.83. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $177,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,735 shares of company stock worth $42,988,744 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.