Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $265.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.95 and a 200-day moving average of $256.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.11 and a one year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

