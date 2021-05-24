Metadium (META) Market Capitalization Tops $125.92 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 24th. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $125.92 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00063126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 77.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.04 or 0.00896136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,519.80 or 0.09248767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00082762 BTC.

About Metadium

META is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

