Metis 24-Hour Volume Tops $74,281.00 (METIS)

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 24th. Metis has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $74,281.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis coin can currently be bought for $4.38 or 0.00011335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00065632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.75 or 0.00995381 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.05 or 0.10415766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00085443 BTC.

Metis Coin Profile

Metis (METIS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metis is wemetis.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Buying and Selling Metis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

