M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

M&G plc (LON:MNG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 207.60 ($2.71).

MNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other M&G news, insider John W. Foley sold 6,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £14,364.15 ($18,766.85). Also, insider Clive Adamson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185 ($1,548.21).

MNG opened at GBX 239.30 ($3.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.93. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 124 ($1.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 240.60 ($3.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 218.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 199.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of GBX 12.23 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. M&G’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

