Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.63 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for $496.09 or 0.01328850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $27.99 million and $1.63 million worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00055049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.52 or 0.00373735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00179911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003505 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.04 or 0.00817108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 56,416 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

