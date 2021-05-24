Mithril (MITH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35.01 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 70% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $50.66 million and approximately $35.01 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

