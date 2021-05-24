Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.44.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $401.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $418.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

