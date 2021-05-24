Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,820 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after buying an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $166,008,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after buying an additional 234,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after buying an additional 174,325 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 587,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,066,000 after buying an additional 150,672 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of BR stock opened at $159.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.02 and a 12-month high of $167.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

