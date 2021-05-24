Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,640 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $330.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.63, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.45 and a 200-day moving average of $395.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.