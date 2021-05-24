Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stock analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

ADBE traded up $9.76 on Monday, hitting $497.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,343. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.29. The firm has a market cap of $237.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a 12 month low of $361.44 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

