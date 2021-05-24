Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,262.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 152,401 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $207.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

