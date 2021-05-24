Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

TAP stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $20,156,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 187,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

