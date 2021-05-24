MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $379.69.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $281.78 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 0.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 45.22% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $1,228,104.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,081,491.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,720 shares of company stock worth $102,456,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

