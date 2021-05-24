More Coin (MORE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,358.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 24th. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0711 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. More Coin has a market capitalization of $142,107.71 and approximately $9,358.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00065341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 101.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00016917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.80 or 0.00964771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.10 or 0.10125402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00084710 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

