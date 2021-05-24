Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €80.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.81 ($99.78).

DAI stock opened at €75.53 ($88.86) on Friday. Daimler has a 12-month low of €31.03 ($36.51) and a 12-month high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The company has a market cap of $80.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of €74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.52.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

