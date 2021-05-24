Morgan Stanley Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $62.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.52. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,778,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1,699.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 282,992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1,215.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,377 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 89,052 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,947 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

