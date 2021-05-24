M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 98,797 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $174.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.08 and a 200 day moving average of $169.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $181.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.