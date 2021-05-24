MyWish (WISH) Hits One Day Volume of $2,521.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. MyWish has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $2,521.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00067768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.37 or 0.00993801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.77 or 0.10830259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00086096 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

