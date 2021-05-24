Namecoin Price Hits $1.48 on Top Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 24th. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00003877 BTC on popular exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $21.75 million and $34,796.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,072.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $659.61 or 0.01732497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00432701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044550 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001437 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000173 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 54.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.