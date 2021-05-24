Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,518 shares of company stock worth $2,646,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $163.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.17. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.23 and a 12-month high of $166.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.