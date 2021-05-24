National Bank Financial Boosts First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$21.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver to a hold rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$21.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.51. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.39 and a 1 year high of C$30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$152.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.7407088 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.31%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.52, for a total transaction of C$430,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,399,480. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.58, for a total value of C$205,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$514,500. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,833 shares of company stock worth $4,930,002.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

