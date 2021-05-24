National Grid (LON:NG) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on National Grid and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,017.31 ($13.29).

NG stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 945.40 ($12.35). 6,262,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. National Grid has a 12-month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 906.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 888.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of £33.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.62.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

