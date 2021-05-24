Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$18.50 target price on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at C$13.20 on Thursday. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of C$5.34 and a twelve month high of C$14.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.91.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

