NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26).

NexTech AR Solutions stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.35. NexTech AR Solutions has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $7.42.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative return on equity of 127.26% and a negative net margin of 105.09%.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. The company offers ARitize eCommerce, the browser-based and Web enabled AR shopping platform; NexTech University, an app-based solution that allows companies and educational establishments to leverage their existing 2D assets and overlay immersive 3D-AR experiences on top of that content for an interactive training experience; NexTech Studios for branded entertainment and immersive 360 experiences; NexTech 3D/AR-360, an end-to-end solution; and ARitize360 that gives customers an interactive experience by transforming their products into AR models, as well as CaptureAR, an AR technology that makes 3D augmented reality creation accessible.

