NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Lowered by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.9% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.03.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.31. 64,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,738,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.82. The company has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

