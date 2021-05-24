NGM Biopharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,534 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,080% compared to the typical daily volume of 41 call options.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGM traded down $11.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.81. 5,070,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,853. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.94.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGM. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

