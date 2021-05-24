NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $296.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $312.00 to $296.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.62.

NICE stock opened at $224.11 on Thursday. NICE has a one year low of $178.45 and a one year high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.86. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in NICE by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 118,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after buying an additional 46,145 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 98,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $802,000. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

