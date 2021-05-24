Nicholas John Swenson Acquires 2,900 Shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson bought 2,900 shares of Insignia Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $19,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 18th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 15,421 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,465.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $7.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $12.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.33. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.20% and a negative net margin of 22.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Insignia Systems by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

