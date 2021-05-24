Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Nielsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.64.

Nielsen stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.47. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

