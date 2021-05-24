NightFood (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 124,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 790,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

About NightFood (OTCMKTS:NGTF)

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snacks for evening consumption in the United States. It provides ice cream products through distributors and non-traditional retailers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for NightFood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightFood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.