NightFood (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 124,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 790,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

About NightFood (OTCMKTS:NGTF)

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snacks for evening consumption in the United States. It provides ice cream products through distributors and non-traditional retailers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for NightFood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightFood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit