NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,277 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 0.7% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $77,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 40.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,275.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in NIKE by 67.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 151,298 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 60,985 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 29.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE stock opened at $133.05 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.35 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $210.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

