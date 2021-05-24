Ninety One North America Inc. Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $10,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.42. 286,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,205,074. The company has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.52. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $88.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

