Ninety One North America Inc. Cuts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,483 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 33,483 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,298,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,458,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,759 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,294,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 256,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,759,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

