Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 82,872 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Ninety One North America Inc. cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,872 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASR shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.47. The stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,888. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $2.14. The business had revenue of $204.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.61 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.