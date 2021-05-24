Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Acquires 31,520 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1,772.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,520 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,078,000. Boston Partners raised its position in eBay by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after buying an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in eBay by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $388,381,000 after buying an additional 1,903,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

EBAY traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 214,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,244. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

