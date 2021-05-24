Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,759,035. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,142,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,294,613 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

