Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $141.04. 5,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,119. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.82.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

