Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.0% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after purchasing an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,552,171,000 after acquiring an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,688 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $9.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $460.54. 28,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.51 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $461.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

