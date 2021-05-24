Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 46,094 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,864 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,094 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $512,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after buying an additional 986,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $411.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,384. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.70.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

