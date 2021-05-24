Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,085,439 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 527,830 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $162,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,648. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $140.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

